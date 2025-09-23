First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon and mainly dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild morning in the lower 70s.
- Dry morning commute.
- Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
- Isolated shower possible this afternoon.
- Most neighborhoods stay dry today.
- High rip current risk at local beaches.
- Increasing heat today-Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average.
- A cold front will approach the region late in the week/early weekend with a chance of showers and storms.
TROPICS:
- Gabrielle is still a major category 4 hurricane this morning moving away from Bermuda.
- Behind Gabrielle are two tropical waves, each with a chance of development.
- The wave with a higher risk of developing will follow a similar path as Gabrielle and stay well away from the US.
- Another wave could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north than west. Plenty of time to watch but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia.
- The next two names are Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) and Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah).
- We remain well within the peak of the hurricane season.
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated shower possible. HIGH: 89
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. 71/91
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. 71/93
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/87
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/86
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️