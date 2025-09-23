Local

First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon and mainly dry

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild morning in the lower 70s.

  • Dry morning commute.
  • Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
  • Isolated shower possible this afternoon.
  • Most neighborhoods stay dry today.
  • High rip current risk at local beaches.
  • Increasing heat today-Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average.
  • A cold front will approach the region late in the week/early weekend with a chance of showers and storms.

TROPICS:

  • Gabrielle is still a major category 4 hurricane this morning moving away from Bermuda.
  • Behind Gabrielle are two tropical waves, each with a chance of development.
  • The wave with a higher risk of developing will follow a similar path as Gabrielle and stay well away from the US.
  • Another wave could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north than west. Plenty of time to watch but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia.
  • The next two names are Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) and Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah).
  • We remain well within the peak of the hurricane season.

Tracking the Tropics: September 23, 2025 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated shower possible. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. 71/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. 71/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/87

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: September 23, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

