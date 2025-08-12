FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoon with a few inland storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute and bus stop forecast.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tracking afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to lower 90s along the coast.

Feels like temperatures will be 105+ this afternoon.

A few inland afternoon showers and storms will develop between 2 and 4 pm.

The heat continues this week as highs remain in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures remain at 105+.

TROPICS:

(1) Tropical storm “Erin” remains in the Eastern Atlantic waters. Erin should rather quickly become a hurricane while moving steadily west. Early indications are for a pretty sharp turn north once over the SW Atlantic. If accurate, Erin would then stay east of Florida next week. Things could change though.

(2) A disturbance over the N. Atlantic have little chance to develop significantly.

(3) A weak area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf should soon move inland.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid. A few inland afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 105+)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/95 (Feels like: 102-108)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated afternoon storm. 74/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated afternoon storms. 75/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 75/93

