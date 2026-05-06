First Alert Weather: Hot afternoons before some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

This afternoon is hot with temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s inland and low 80s along the coast under partly cloudy skies.

Today (Wednesday) is the 10 th 90+ degree day of 2026 in Jacksonville, a year-to-date record.

90+ degree day of 2026 in Jacksonville, a year-to-date record. Tonight will be warm, dry, and quiet with lows above average, only cooling into the upper 60s/near 70.

A cold front will approach our area from the north Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm to near record levels in north Florida, in the lower to middle 90s.

Rain and storms will be common across south Georgia Thursday afternoon, diminishing in coverage and intensity as they move into north Florida Thursday evening.

Rain amounts near a half inch will be common across south Georgia Thursday, with lower amounts for north Florida.

The front will slow down and linger across our area through this weekend, keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Monday until another front dries us out by Tuesday.

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TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 68

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hot with afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 95 (Record: 94 - 1977)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 68/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 68/83

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 67/85

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 69/88

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 65/85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/85

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