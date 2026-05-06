First Alert Weather: Hot afternoons before some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- This afternoon is hot with temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s inland and low 80s along the coast under partly cloudy skies.
- Today (Wednesday) is the 10th 90+ degree day of 2026 in Jacksonville, a year-to-date record.
- Tonight will be warm, dry, and quiet with lows above average, only cooling into the upper 60s/near 70.
- A cold front will approach our area from the north Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm to near record levels in north Florida, in the lower to middle 90s.
- Rain and storms will be common across south Georgia Thursday afternoon, diminishing in coverage and intensity as they move into north Florida Thursday evening.
- Rain amounts near a half inch will be common across south Georgia Thursday, with lower amounts for north Florida.
- The front will slow down and linger across our area through this weekend, keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Monday until another front dries us out by Tuesday.
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TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 68
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hot with afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 95 (Record: 94 - 1977)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 68/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 68/83
MOTHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 67/85
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 69/88
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 65/85
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/85
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