FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid weekend ahead with a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the 70s. Today will be hot and humid with highs reaching the middle 90s and feels like temperatures peaking 100-105°F.

Much of the day will be dry, but there will be spotty coverage of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Many won’t see rain, but those that do will get a quick downpour, gusty winds, and lightning.

Overall great beach and boating weather this weekend with a low risk of rip currents and low surf. UV index is “extreme” with sunburn times <10-15 minutes.

Coverage of rain will be greater Sunday and even greater into next week as a summertime storm pattern gets into full swing.

Highs each day will be in the 90s with peak feels like temperatures in the low 100s.

Tropics:

All is quiet.

TODAY: Hot & humid with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: An isolated storm early then mostly clear and warm. LOW: 72 (upper 70s @ beaches)

SUNDAY: Hot & humid with a few afternoon storms. 72/94

MONDAY: Hot & humid with scattered afternoon storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/91

