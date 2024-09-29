First Alert Weather: Hot temperatures coming this week as Helene recovery continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday morning, 99% of Ware and Pierce counties in southeast Georgia remain powerless, making recovery efforts from Helene especially challenging. With temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees again today, conditions will be uncomfortable for the thousands still in the dark. Today will remain mostly dry, and the warm, dry weather pattern will persist through the early part of the week before rain chances increase later.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TROPICS :

Isaac and Joyce remain in the open Atlantic, posing no threat.

and remain in the open Atlantic, posing no threat. There’s potential for an area of low pressure to form in the Caribbean over the next few days, similar to Helene’s development. This system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into a tropical system by late next week or over the weekend.

It’s too early to predict local impacts, but forecasters are monitoring the situation closely. The next names on the list are Kirk and Leslie.

Forecast :

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with an isolated shower possible.HIGH: 89°F

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild.LOW: 70°F

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower possible.LOW: 70°F | HIGH: 89°F

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.LOW: 70°F | HIGH: 89°F

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.LOW: 71°F | HIGH: 87°F

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.LOW: 69°F | HIGH: 87°F

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers.LOW: 73°F | HIGH: 86°F

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers.LOW: 72°F | HIGH: 85°F

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.