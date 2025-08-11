Local

First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead with Erin in the tropics

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking hot weather accompanied by showers and storms this week, along with “Erin” in the tropics.

  • A few showers and storms will develop inland through Monday evening, then skies become mostly clear.
  • A few afternoon showers and storms will form Tuesday and Wednesday with highs 90-95.
  • Hot with only isolated storms Thursday & Friday into the upcoming week. Highs each day will be in the 90s.

Tropics

  • Tropical Storm Erin formed this Monday morning. Erin should rather quickly become a hurricane while moving steadily west. Early indications are for a pretty sharp turn north once over the SW Atlantic. If accurate, Erin would then stay east of Florida next week. Things could change, though!
  • A couple of disturbances over the North Atlantic have little chance to develop significantly.
  • A weak area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf should soon move inland.
  • Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Widely scattered inland showers & storms early then becoming mostly clear. Low: 75
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy… a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 92
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 95
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon t’storm. 74/95
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 75/96
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 75/94
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 76/92
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 75/93

