Tracking the Tropics: 97L likely to become tropical depression, what you should know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vigorous tropical wave — deemed 97L— is moving across the far eastern Atlantic ocean. This tropical wave will likely become a tropical depression over the next day or so. There is a high chance this becomes our next named storm (Erin) and could even become the year’s first hurricane.

What you should know

It is far too soon to determine where this system will eventually track, given it is still more than a week away from nearing North America. August 17-22 would be the timeframe IF the storm comes near the U.S.

There is plenty of time to monitor.

No other threats in the tropics.

Tracking the Tropics, Aug. 11, 2025 Tracking the Tropics, Aug. 11, 2025

