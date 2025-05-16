First Alert Weather: Hot weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a very hot and dry weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s – including at the beaches. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Sunburn times will be near 10 minutes from 10 am-4 pm – be careful!

There is a shot at an evening thunderstorm Sunday in SE Georgia, but it looks like NE Florida stays dry.

It’s dry and hot through the middle of next week before a cool front arrives Wednesday night with a shot at a scattered shower or storm. Cooler temperatures – finally! – happen Thursday & Friday next week.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67

Clear. Low: 67 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. High: 96

Mostly sunny & hot. High: 96 SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68

Mostly clear. Low: 68 SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 95

Partly sunny & hot. High: 95 MONDAY: Hot… partly sunny. 69/94

Hot… partly sunny. 69/94 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 70/94

Partly sunny, hot. 70/94 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot with a scattered evening shower or t’storm. 70/93

Partly sunny, hot with a scattered evening shower or t’storm. 70/93 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not as hot. 68/87

Partly sunny, not as hot. 68/87 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 63/86

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs