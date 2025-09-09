First Alert Weather: Improving weather conditions on the way!

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have experienced a wide range in weather conditions Tuesday, from sun and mild temperatures in Waycross, Ga., to clouds, rain and wind in NE Fl. from I-95 to the beaches. Some parts of Duval, St. Johns, Clay, and Putnam County have had 2-5” of rain since Sunday.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the Tuesday evening forecast and beyond:

The “local Nor’easter” will slowly wind down through Wednesday. A few more rain bands may develop through Tuesday evening near and south of Jacksonville, then mostly cloudy overnight with some lingering drizzle or a brief shower. SE Ga. and N. Central Fl. west and north of Jax will have a nice night with lows in the 60s under fair skies.

Wednesday will be drier with more sun as highs reach into the 80s with only an isolated shower for southern parts of the area.

Thursday and Friday will be nice with sun and highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s.

Tropics

No areas of immediate concern – the climatological peak of the hurricane season is tomorrow! – Sept. 10. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Clouds with drizzle and scattered showers in NE Florida. Fair and mild north and west of Jax. Low: 70

Clouds with drizzle and scattered showers in NE Florida. Fair and mild north and west of Jax. Low: 70 WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers near/south of I-10.. High: 83

Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers near/south of I-10.. High: 83 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 66

Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 66 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 87

Partly sunny, warmer. High: 87 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

Partly sunny. 64/86 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated brief shower. 67/85

Partly sunny with an isolated brief shower. 67/85 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated, brief shower. 68/84

Partly sunny with an isolated, brief shower. 68/84 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87

Partly sunny. 65/87 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

