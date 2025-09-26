First Alert Weather | Increasing chances for some much-needed rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Thursday evening and beyond:
- A few showers and storms steadily moving northeast will end this evening followed by a warm, humid night with lows in the low to mid 70s.
- Friday will begin hot and humid with quite a few afternoon showers and storms that will be locally heavy though quick movement will keep total amounts down some.
- Saturday will turn mostly cloudy with showers, a thunderstorm possible at just about anytime during the day before diminishing by late afternoon.
- Sunday will become partly sunny with only isolated showers. Any impacts from a potential tropical system will be Sunday night into Monday with a breezy wind off the Atlantic, rough seas, surf and isolated showers.
Tropics
- Gabrielle is moving over the islands of the Azores and should become post-tropical tomorrow/Sat. while approaching Spain and Portugal.
- Humberto is over the Central Atlantic and should become a strong hurricane through the weekend while moving northwest, staying out to sea.
- Wave ’94-L’ is near Hispaniola. Slow development is possible and a tropical storm (Imelda) may eventually develop by later tomorrow/over the weekend near the Bahamas. The storm should move east of Florida and Jacksonville through early Monday, followed by a possible Carolina landfall later Mon. into Tue. Local impacts *appear* to be minor (mainly beaches) though certainly subject to change depending on exact track & intensity.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Brief shower/storms ending… partly cloudy. Low: 72
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and heavy storms. High: 90
- FRIDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm early, then partly cloudy. Low: 72
- SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few thunderstorms. High: 86
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/87
- MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with isolated showers. 69/86
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. 65/87
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/89
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, a thunderstorm. 69/87
