First Alert Weather | Increasing chances for some much-needed rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Thursday evening and beyond:

A few showers and storms steadily moving northeast will end this evening followed by a warm, humid night with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will begin hot and humid with quite a few afternoon showers and storms that will be locally heavy though quick movement will keep total amounts down some.

Saturday will turn mostly cloudy with showers, a thunderstorm possible at just about anytime during the day before diminishing by late afternoon.

Sunday will become partly sunny with only isolated showers. Any impacts from a potential tropical system will be Sunday night into Monday with a breezy wind off the Atlantic, rough seas, surf and isolated showers.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics

Gabrielle is moving over the islands of the Azores and should become post-tropical tomorrow/Sat. while approaching Spain and Portugal.

Humberto is over the Central Atlantic and should become a strong hurricane through the weekend while moving northwest, staying out to sea.

Wave ’94-L’ is near Hispaniola. Slow development is possible and a tropical storm (Imelda) may eventually develop by later tomorrow/over the weekend near the Bahamas. The storm should move east of Florida and Jacksonville through early Monday, followed by a possible Carolina landfall later Mon. into Tue. Local impacts *appear* to be minor (mainly beaches) though certainly subject to change depending on exact track & intensity.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Tracking the Tropics - Thu., Sept. 25th - Late Afternoon Update

First Alert 7-day Forecast

TONIGHT: Brief shower/storms ending… partly cloudy. Low: 72

Brief shower/storms ending… partly cloudy. Low: 72 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and heavy storms. High: 90

Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and heavy storms. High: 90 FRIDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm early, then partly cloudy. Low: 72

A shower or storm early, then partly cloudy. Low: 72 SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few thunderstorms. High: 86

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few thunderstorms. High: 86 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/87

Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/87 MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with isolated showers. 69/86

Partly sunny and breezy with isolated showers. 69/86 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. 65/87

Mostly sunny, less humid. 65/87 WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/89

Mostly sunny. 65/89 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, a thunderstorm. 69/87

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️