First Alert Weather: Increasing rainfall for the Jacksonville area through Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said we will see fast-moving scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into early this evening.

There will be brief downpours for some neighborhoods, and dry elsewhere.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:

Afternoon/early evening showers and storms will increase on Thursday, but not before we have our record-breaking 18th 90-degree day of the month.

More showers and scattered storms are expected Friday ahead of an approaching cool front.

All areas should get at least some rain between Wednesday evening and Friday night.

As the front moves away over the weekend, some beautiful weather for Saturday and Sunday with much lower humidity helping drop temperatures well down into the 60s at night with afternoon highs still reaching the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few evening showers/thunderstorms … partly cloudy. Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers & thunderstorms. High: 90

SATURDAY: Lingering clouds early then sun & less humid. 70/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 66/89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 68/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & more humid with an isolated shower. 69/92

