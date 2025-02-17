First Alert Weather: Inland frost advisory tonight and midweek rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s going to be cold tonight.

There will be some light frost near/west of I-95 where temperatures dip into the 30s and low 40s at the beaches.

It’ll be a nice day Tuesday with highs well into the 60s after a chilly start. High pollen numbers will continue.

Rain moves in Wednesday making for a wet, raw day. You’ll need an umbrella and a jacket.

There will be clearing skies but cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny with temps in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear & cold with some inland frost, light freeze well inland. Low: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & nice with some afternoon high clouds. High: 69

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds move in. Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Rain spreading west to east diminishing by late afternoon/early evening. High: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. 43/59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny/chilly. 33/55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 38/63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. 49/64

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 49/68

