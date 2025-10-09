First Alert Weather: Local nor’easter: Wind, showers, high surf and tidal flooding begin today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few early morning showers, especially south of Jacksonville.

Local nor’easter conditions return today and linger into the weekend.

Scattered showers, especially along the coast, today/Fri./Sat AM



Winds will arrive by 7 AM for Brunswick and ~9 AM for Jacksonville



NE 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30+ mph today





Friday: NE 15-25 mph. Gusts: 40+ mph



Higher tidal levels today through the weekend will likely lead to widespread “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/intracoastal/St. Johns River and its tributaries.



Flooding of 2-3 feet above normally dry ground where it occurs at times of high tide.

We generally dry up into Saturday with only an isolated shower. It will still be a bit breezy and mostly cloudy.

JAGS game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Mostly sunny and dry for the first half of next week.

TROPICS:

(1) Tropical storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic & will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by early Fri. while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.

(2) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax by Friday & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard through the weekend.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Tracking the Tropics: October 9, 2025 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy, scattered showers. HIGH: 81 (70s in the afternoon)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy, a few showers. LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 69/75

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated coastal shower, then dry and breezy. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/83

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 9, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️