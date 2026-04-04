UNF to host public listening session for presidential search | How to participate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida Presidential Search Committee is inviting members of the Northeast Florida community to take part in a public listening session as part of the search for the university’s next president.

The session is intended to gather input on the qualities and characteristics stakeholders want to see in the next president. That feedback will help guide the development of the presidential position profile and evaluation criteria.

The hybrid session will be held Friday, April 10, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Osprey Commons in the Talon Room on the fourth floor. Community members can also participate virtually through Zoom, HERE.

Those unable to attend can submit input by email to krisha.creal@funkassociates.com.

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