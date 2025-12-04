First Alert Weather: Mix of clouds and rain at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

We’re entering an extended period of cloud cover & - at times – rain.

Showers this evening will be primarily across SE Ga. A few sprinkles will be possible for NE Florida as lows fall to near 50 degrees.

Friday will be much warmer with highs in the 70s except staying in the 50s for Blackshear & Waycross, Ga. A few showers will occur over NE Florida… with rain more likely across SE Ga.

Saturday will be cool with a few showers with highs in the 50s across SE Ga. & 60s to low 70s for NE Florida.

Rain will increase Saturday night through Sunday while gradually shifting south & east. Everyone looks to get at least some rain with the heaviest amounts across SE Ga.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with evening showers SE Ga. Low: 51

Mostly cloudy with evening showers SE Ga. Low: 51 FRIDAY: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High: 76

Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High: 76 FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 59

Cloudy. Low: 59 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 69

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 69 SUNDAY: Rain. 57/67

Rain. 57/67 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. 49/63

Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. 49/63 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/59

Mostly sunny. 43/59 WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 36/67

Sunny. 36/67 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 45/69

