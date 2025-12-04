First Alert Weather: Mix of clouds and rain at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- We’re entering an extended period of cloud cover & - at times – rain.
- Showers this evening will be primarily across SE Ga. A few sprinkles will be possible for NE Florida as lows fall to near 50 degrees.
- Friday will be much warmer with highs in the 70s except staying in the 50s for Blackshear & Waycross, Ga. A few showers will occur over NE Florida… with rain more likely across SE Ga.
- Saturday will be cool with a few showers with highs in the 50s across SE Ga. & 60s to low 70s for NE Florida.
- Rain will increase Saturday night through Sunday while gradually shifting south & east. Everyone looks to get at least some rain with the heaviest amounts across SE Ga.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with evening showers SE Ga. Low: 51
- FRIDAY: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High: 76
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 59
- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 69
- SUNDAY: Rain. 57/67
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. 49/63
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/59
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 36/67
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 45/69
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood