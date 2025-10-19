Local

First Alert Weather: More sunshine and cool mornings ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Rain is tracking across NE Florida Sunday evening
  • Showers will wind down around sunset as a cold front moves through Sunday night
  • Monday will be a bit cooler, but skies will be sunny through the day
  • We warm up on Tuesday before another front knocks our temps back again
  • Morning lows will be down in the low to mid 50s mid to late week
  • The days stay dry, with the only rain potential showing up next weekend

Tropics:

  • A tropical wave moving into the Caribbean will likely be our next named storm, “Melissa”
  • This system will track westward and eventually slow down later this week
  • Long-range forecasts pull this system north-northeastward and into the Atlantic
  • The forecast could still change - stay tuned

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild. Low: 61
  • TOMORROW: Becoming Sunny, Pleasant. High: 78
  • TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 60/86
  • WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 61/82
  • THU: Sunny & Nice. 52/76
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny. 56/80
  • SAT: Partly Sunny. 62/80
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/80

