First Alert Weather: More sunshine and cool mornings ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Rain is tracking across NE Florida Sunday evening

Showers will wind down around sunset as a cold front moves through Sunday night

Monday will be a bit cooler, but skies will be sunny through the day

We warm up on Tuesday before another front knocks our temps back again

Morning lows will be down in the low to mid 50s mid to late week

The days stay dry, with the only rain potential showing up next weekend

Tropics:

A tropical wave moving into the Caribbean will likely be our next named storm, “Melissa”

This system will track westward and eventually slow down later this week

Long-range forecasts pull this system north-northeastward and into the Atlantic

The forecast could still change - stay tuned

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild. Low: 61

TOMORROW: Becoming Sunny, Pleasant. High: 78

TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 60/86

WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 61/82

THU: Sunny & Nice. 52/76

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 56/80

SAT: Partly Sunny. 62/80

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/80

