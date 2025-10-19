First Alert Weather: More sunshine and cool mornings ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Rain is tracking across NE Florida Sunday evening
- Showers will wind down around sunset as a cold front moves through Sunday night
- Monday will be a bit cooler, but skies will be sunny through the day
- We warm up on Tuesday before another front knocks our temps back again
- Morning lows will be down in the low to mid 50s mid to late week
- The days stay dry, with the only rain potential showing up next weekend
Tropics:
- A tropical wave moving into the Caribbean will likely be our next named storm, “Melissa”
- This system will track westward and eventually slow down later this week
- Long-range forecasts pull this system north-northeastward and into the Atlantic
- The forecast could still change - stay tuned
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild. Low: 61
- TOMORROW: Becoming Sunny, Pleasant. High: 78
- TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 60/86
- WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 61/82
- THU: Sunny & Nice. 52/76
- FRI: Mostly Sunny. 56/80
- SAT: Partly Sunny. 62/80
- SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/80
