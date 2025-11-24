FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

** Record warm return through Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front **

Areas of fog late Monday/early Tuesday, otherwise way above average temperatures will continue through Wednesday with record or near record highs in the 80s.

A strong cold front will move across the area on Wednesday night. There will be little in the way of rainfall, but temperatures will drop at least 20 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, with lows in the 30s inland. A bit of light frost will be possible for North Central Florida and inland Southeast Georgia.

The chill will not be long-lived as warmer temperatures return for the upcoming weekend.

Still little in the way of appreciable rain anytime soon.

TROPICS:

The last week of the Atlantic season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear but with areas of fog late. Low: 60

TUESDAY: Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny and warm. High: 84 (record=85/1992)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 85 (record=84/1946)

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. 52/66

FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly. 36/63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. 39/69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 56/75

MONDAY: Partly sunny 57/78

