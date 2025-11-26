Local

First Alert Weather: Much colder air on the way

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  •  A strong cold front will roll across the area tonight.  Only a brief sprinkle or light shower, otherwise lots of clouds & much cooler by morning when temps. will be in the 40s & 50s.
  • Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny, windy & much cooler with highs only in the 60s.  Temps. drop into the 30s Thursday night with feel-like temps. in the upper 20s.
  • Friday will be sunny but raw with a stiff breeze as highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.
  • Temps. return to the 60s on Saturday, but a gusty wind will make it feel cooler.
  • Much warmer temps. for Sunday with highs well into the 70s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Early evening clouds, a sprinkle… clearing late. Low: 49
  • THURSDAY: Clouds early... mostly sunny, windy & much cooler.  High: 66
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 36
  • FRIDAY: Sunny/breezy/chilly. High: 60
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny/breezy/cool.  39/66
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer.  56/75… a few showers at night.
  • MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.  60/74
  • TUESDAY: Clouds & showers.  59/75
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. 50/67

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

0

Most Read