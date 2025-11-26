First Alert Weather: Much colder air on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A strong cold front will roll across the area tonight. Only a brief sprinkle or light shower, otherwise lots of clouds & much cooler by morning when temps. will be in the 40s & 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny, windy & much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Temps. drop into the 30s Thursday night with feel-like temps. in the upper 20s.

Friday will be sunny but raw with a stiff breeze as highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temps. return to the 60s on Saturday, but a gusty wind will make it feel cooler.

Much warmer temps. for Sunday with highs well into the 70s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

Nothin’ cookin’ as the end of the Atlantic season arrives Sunday. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Early evening clouds, a sprinkle… clearing late. Low: 49

Early evening clouds, a sprinkle… clearing late. Low: 49 THURSDAY: Clouds early... mostly sunny, windy & much cooler. High: 66

Clouds early... mostly sunny, windy & much cooler. High: 66 THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 36

Clear & cold. Low: 36 FRIDAY: Sunny/breezy/chilly. High: 60

Sunny/breezy/chilly. High: 60 SATURDAY: Partly sunny/breezy/cool. 39/66

Partly sunny/breezy/cool. 39/66 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. 56/75… a few showers at night.

Partly cloudy & warmer. 56/75… a few showers at night. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 60/74

Mostly cloudy. 60/74 TUESDAY: Clouds & showers. 59/75

Clouds & showers. 59/75 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. 50/67

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood