First Alert Weather: Much colder air on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A strong cold front will roll across the area tonight. Only a brief sprinkle or light shower, otherwise lots of clouds & much cooler by morning when temps. will be in the 40s & 50s.
- Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny, windy & much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Temps. drop into the 30s Thursday night with feel-like temps. in the upper 20s.
- Friday will be sunny but raw with a stiff breeze as highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.
- Temps. return to the 60s on Saturday, but a gusty wind will make it feel cooler.
- Much warmer temps. for Sunday with highs well into the 70s.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
- Nothin’ cookin’ as the end of the Atlantic season arrives Sunday. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Early evening clouds, a sprinkle… clearing late. Low: 49
- THURSDAY: Clouds early... mostly sunny, windy & much cooler. High: 66
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 36
- FRIDAY: Sunny/breezy/chilly. High: 60
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny/breezy/cool. 39/66
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. 56/75… a few showers at night.
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 60/74
- TUESDAY: Clouds & showers. 59/75
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. 50/67
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood