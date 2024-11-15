FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler, drier air arrives

Temperatures this morning are in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.

Skies will clear this morning.

Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A high risk of rip currents continues at our local beaches.

The 40s arrive inland by Saturday and Sunday morning (50s at coast).

Highs over the weekend will be in the lower to mid 70s with low humidity.

TROPICS:

Sara is over the Western Caribbean and will bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of Central America.

The forecast calls for at least several days over land which will take a toll on the tropical storm.

Only Sara’s remnants are now expected to survive into the Gulf of Mexico. The combination of the low pressure + a cold front will bring some heavier rain to Florida Wednesday but a major tropical system is not expected at this time.

TODAY: Clearing skies with low humidity. Much cooler. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny. 49/73

SUNDAY: Sunny. 46/74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 56/79

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with showers. 65/73

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy. 52/69

