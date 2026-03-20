First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures for the weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- The weekend will be warm with plenty of sun. Humidity will be comfortable with nice, cool nights. Our greatest weather concerns will be high oak pollen counts & a building wildfire danger. Highs Saturday will be 80-85 & on Sunday 85-90. With winds out of the west, warm temps. will make it all the way to the beaches where highs will be 80+.
- The new workweek will begin very warm, with highs on Monday near 90 degrees. A cold front will surge across the area Monday night, bringing a few brief showers into Tuesday but no significant rain. Temps. Tue. will be much cooler in the 60s to low 70s with a gusty breeze off the ocean.
- Warmer temps. return for the middle & especially the end of next week.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 48
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 81
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 55
- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. High: 87 (record=90/1935)
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 58/87 (record=91/1935)
- TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & cooler with a brief shower. 60/69
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 57/73
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer again. 57/79
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. 59/85
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood