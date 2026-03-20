First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures for the weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The weekend will be warm with plenty of sun. Humidity will be comfortable with nice, cool nights. Our greatest weather concerns will be high oak pollen counts & a building wildfire danger. Highs Saturday will be 80-85 & on Sunday 85-90. With winds out of the west, warm temps. will make it all the way to the beaches where highs will be 80+.

The new workweek will begin very warm, with highs on Monday near 90 degrees. A cold front will surge across the area Monday night, bringing a few brief showers into Tuesday but no significant rain. Temps. Tue. will be much cooler in the 60s to low 70s with a gusty breeze off the ocean.

Warmer temps. return for the middle & especially the end of next week.

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