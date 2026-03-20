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First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures for the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • The weekend will be warm with plenty of sun.  Humidity will be comfortable with nice, cool nights.  Our greatest weather concerns will be high oak pollen counts & a building wildfire danger.  Highs Saturday will be 80-85 & on Sunday 85-90.  With winds out of the west, warm temps. will make it all the way to the beaches where highs will be 80+.
  • The new workweek will begin very warm, with highs on Monday near 90 degrees.  A cold front will surge across the area Monday night, bringing a few brief showers into Tuesday but no significant rain.  Temps. Tue. will be much cooler in the 60s to low 70s with a gusty breeze off the ocean.
  • Warmer temps. return for the middle & especially the end of next week.

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