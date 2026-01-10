First Alert Weather: Near record highs followed swiftly by cooler weather 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a beautiful day with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures

Jax has been as warm as 83° on Friday afternoon, tying the record high

There will be some fog developing tonight & early Saturday

The fog won’t be as widespread as on Friday, and Saturday will still be unseasonably warm

Sunday will be much cooler with an isolated shower in the morning

Rain clears the area, and it turns breezy by afternoon

The wind may have an impact on the Jags game, but that would be the only measurable weather impact

Temps will be in the mid to low 60s during the game - pretty nice football weather!

Sunday night & Monday morning turn cold as we fall into the 30s area-wide

We’re tracking frost & freeze potential Monday & Tuesday morning

The next storm system moves through the area on Thursday, bringing a few showers

Another big-time cold shot looks to move in Friday & next weekend

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild. Low: 61

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Warm. High: 85 (Record: 82 - 1957)

SUN: Brief AM Shower. Cloudy, Turning Breezy & Much Cooler. 60/68

MON: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Sunny & Cool. 35/57

TUE: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 35/62

WED: Partly Sunny. 45/65

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 42/59

FRI: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. 31/53

