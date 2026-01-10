First Alert Weather: Near record highs followed swiftly by cooler weather 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a beautiful day with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures
- Jax has been as warm as 83° on Friday afternoon, tying the record high
- There will be some fog developing tonight & early Saturday
- The fog won’t be as widespread as on Friday, and Saturday will still be unseasonably warm
- Sunday will be much cooler with an isolated shower in the morning
- Rain clears the area, and it turns breezy by afternoon
- The wind may have an impact on the Jags game, but that would be the only measurable weather impact
- Temps will be in the mid to low 60s during the game - pretty nice football weather!
- Sunday night & Monday morning turn cold as we fall into the 30s area-wide
- We’re tracking frost & freeze potential Monday & Tuesday morning
- The next storm system moves through the area on Thursday, bringing a few showers
- Another big-time cold shot looks to move in Friday & next weekend
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild. Low: 61
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Warm. High: 85 (Record: 82 - 1957)
- SUN: Brief AM Shower. Cloudy, Turning Breezy & Much Cooler. 60/68
- MON: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Sunny & Cool. 35/57
- TUE: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 35/62
- WED: Partly Sunny. 45/65
- THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 42/59
- FRI: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. 31/53
