FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record highs to start the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across most neighborhoods.

Highs will return to the mid to upper 90s today.

We should be mainly dry today.

Tomorrow will be hot too. Highs in the mid to upper 90s

A cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon/evening bringing an isolated shower/storm.

Afternoon highs get knocked down just a bit to near 90 degrees on Thursday.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 19, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, turning partly sunny & hot. HIGH: 97 (Record: 97 - 1960)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 70/94 (Record: 99 - 1962)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated PM shower/storm. 70/93 (Record: 99 - 1938)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 68/90

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/89

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/87

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 68/91

