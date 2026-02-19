First Alert Weather: Near-record highs through Saturday, then cold front brings 30+ degree temp drop

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s and some fog late.

Near-record highs Friday and Saturday in the mid-80s – partly sunny skies each day.

A strong cold front will move across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few showers, but not much rainfall in the end. The big story will be the temperature drop. Highs Sunday near 70 will occur by late morning, then slowly fall in the afternoon with winds out of the north gusting to 30-35 mph. Lows early Monday will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and a light inland freeze west of I-95.

Monday and Tuesday will be unseasonably cold with highs only in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s with an inland freeze and frost each morning with some patchy frost possibly all the way to the beaches.

Another cold morning Wednesday, with some frost to the beaches and an inland freeze, followed by a milder afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Overall – the high wildfire risk will continue along with high to very high pollen counts.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84 (record=86/1961)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 86(record=86/2019)

SUNDAY: A shower early then partly cloudy, windy and cooler. 35/56… falling through the 60s late.

MONDAY: Inland light freeze early… partly sunny, breezy and cold. 35/56 (record=25/1978)

TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny and cold. 31/56 (record=27/1989)

WEDNESDAY: Frost/inland freeze early… mostly sunny. 29/66 (record=24/1989)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. 43/75 (24/1989)

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️