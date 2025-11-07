First Alert Weather: Near record highs for the weekend before a big cool down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We will see partly sunny skies today.

Highs today will reach the lower 80s inland and right at 80 degrees along the coast.

Mainly dry today.

Brief shower possible Saturday and Sunday before a strong cold front arrives Sunday night / early Monday.

Coldest air of the season, so far, arrives next week.

Turning windy on Monday with highs only in the lower 60s.

30s in the morning by Tuesday.

A cool morning in the 50s in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

60s along the coast this morning.

TROPICS :

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 83 (Record: 87 - 2024/2003/1986)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/84 (record: 85/2024)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy/warm… brief shower. 64/86 (record=86/2023)

MONDAY: Turning sunny, windy & much colder. 52/64

TUESDAY: Sunny/chilly. 36/59 (record low: 35/1977)

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 33/69 (record low: 31/2011)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 41/74

