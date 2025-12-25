Local

First Alert Weather: Near record warm temps. through the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Today – Thursday – was only the 6th 80-degree Christmas on record in Jacksonville, going back to 1871.
  • Near record highs – in the upper 70s to low 80s – will continue Friday through the weekend into Monday under mostly to partly sunny skies.  Overnight lows will only fall into the 50s.
  • A cold front finally arrives late Monday with some clouds & a few brief showers.  Rainfall will not be significant, but the temperature drop will be, with highs only in the 50s Tuesday & Wednesday before returning to the 60s for New Year’s Day.  Some inland frost will occur early Wed. & early Thu.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some fog later. Low: 53
  • FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny & warm.  High: 80 (record=83/2015)
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 53
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 (record=83/2015)
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 57/80 (record=85/2015)
  • MONDAY: Breezy… morning sun… increasing afternoon clouds with a brief shower in some spots.  59/81 (record=83/2015)
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler.  43/58
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & chilly with some inland frost early. 35/59
  • NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny/breezy/chilly. 34/66

