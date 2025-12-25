First Alert Weather: Near record warm temps. through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Today – Thursday – was only the 6th 80-degree Christmas on record in Jacksonville, going back to 1871.

Near record highs – in the upper 70s to low 80s – will continue Friday through the weekend into Monday under mostly to partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will only fall into the 50s.

A cold front finally arrives late Monday with some clouds & a few brief showers. Rainfall will not be significant, but the temperature drop will be, with highs only in the 50s Tuesday & Wednesday before returning to the 60s for New Year’s Day. Some inland frost will occur early Wed. & early Thu.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some fog later. Low: 53

Mostly clear with some fog later. Low: 53 FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny & warm. High: 80 (record=83/2015)

Becoming mostly sunny & warm. High: 80 (record=83/2015) FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 53

Mostly clear. Low: 53 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 (record=83/2015)

Mostly sunny. High: 80 (record=83/2015) SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 57/80 (record=85/2015)

Partly sunny & warm. 57/80 (record=85/2015) MONDAY: Breezy… morning sun… increasing afternoon clouds with a brief shower in some spots. 59/81 (record=83/2015)

Breezy… morning sun… increasing afternoon clouds with a brief shower in some spots. 59/81 (record=83/2015) TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 43/58

Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 43/58 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & chilly with some inland frost early. 35/59

Partly sunny & chilly with some inland frost early. 35/59 NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny/breezy/chilly. 34/66

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood