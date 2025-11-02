Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice finish to the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Another cool morning across the area with temperatures inland in the upper 30s/low 40s and 50s across much of the Jacksonville metro to the beaches.
  • Sunday will feature increasing cloud cover, but it will still be dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
  • As a front approaches and passes through our area Sunday night/early tomorrow, a shower or two is possible. Many locations will not receive any rain.
  • Temperatures cool slightly behind the front Monday night/Tuesday morning into the 40s.
  • We will gradually warm up over the remainder of the week, with dry, bright weather.
  • Inland drought conditions continue to worsen, with part of northern Columbia County under an “Extreme” drought. Much of southeast Georgia is in a “Severe” drought.
  • No significant rain anytime soon.

TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • Hurricane season ends November 30.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower in GA. LOW: 53

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. 53/70

TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/76

THURSDAY: Sunny. 52/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/81

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Sunday, November 2, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read