FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice finish to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Another cool morning across the area with temperatures inland in the upper 30s/low 40s and 50s across much of the Jacksonville metro to the beaches.

Sunday will feature increasing cloud cover, but it will still be dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

As a front approaches and passes through our area Sunday night/early tomorrow, a shower or two is possible. Many locations will not receive any rain.

Temperatures cool slightly behind the front Monday night/Tuesday morning into the 40s.

We will gradually warm up over the remainder of the week, with dry, bright weather.

Inland drought conditions continue to worsen, with part of northern Columbia County under an “Extreme” drought. Much of southeast Georgia is in a “Severe” drought.

No significant rain anytime soon.

TROPICS :

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower in GA. LOW: 53

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. 53/70

TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/76

THURSDAY: Sunny. 52/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/81

