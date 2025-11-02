FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice finish to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Another cool morning across the area with temperatures inland in the upper 30s/low 40s and 50s across much of the Jacksonville metro to the beaches.
- Sunday will feature increasing cloud cover, but it will still be dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
- As a front approaches and passes through our area Sunday night/early tomorrow, a shower or two is possible. Many locations will not receive any rain.
- Temperatures cool slightly behind the front Monday night/Tuesday morning into the 40s.
- We will gradually warm up over the remainder of the week, with dry, bright weather.
- Inland drought conditions continue to worsen, with part of northern Columbia County under an “Extreme” drought. Much of southeast Georgia is in a “Severe” drought.
- No significant rain anytime soon.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends November 30.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 73
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower in GA. LOW: 53
MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. 53/70
TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/76
THURSDAY: Sunny. 52/78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/81
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️