FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Saturday ahead of a cold and wet Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

With increasing clouds on Saturday morning, temperatures are above freezing.

Temperatures will warm Saturday to above average, in the upper 60s to low 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers will develop late Saturday night as another strong cold front passes through our region.

Sunday morning through Monday morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY .

. Most of our area (including all of northeast Florida) will see a cold rain during much of the day Sunday. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s, then cool during the day. Rain totals will range from 0.25-0.75″.



Much of southeast Georgia will see a cold rain Sunday morning, with a brief window of opportunity for a rain/snow mix. Places near/north of Waycross and Blackshear may transition to all snow briefly as precipitation comes to an end.



Ground temperatures will be above-freezing, so accumulations will be LITTLE, if any. Likely 0.50″ of snow or less for places north of Waycross. A rain/snow mix for inland southeast Georgia may create some slush on the sides of the roads and a light coating on grassy areas. Little to no transportation impact in our viewing area is expected at this time.



Temperatures areawide will plummet Sunday night/Monday morning with another frost/freeze event to the coast. There will be several hours of drying Sunday afternoon/evening, so black ice is not a concern Monday morning.

Another inland frost/freeze event is expected Tuesday morning with a chilly afternoon in the 50s Tuesday.

60s return Wednesday and Thursday with some rain late Thursday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing late. LOW: 46

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Cold rain, becoming breezy, brief rain/snow mix for inland SE GA. HIGH: 49 (cooling in the afternoon)

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Widespread AM frost/freeze, then sunny/breezy/cold. 27/53

TUESDAY: AM inland frost/freeze. Then mostly sunny/breezy/cool. 30/56

WEDNESDAY: AM inland frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 32/60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers. 44/65

FRIDAY: Morning showers. 45/60

