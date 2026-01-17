Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Saturday ahead of a cold and wet Sunday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • With increasing clouds on Saturday morning, temperatures are above freezing.
  • Temperatures will warm Saturday to above average, in the upper 60s to low 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
  • Showers will develop late Saturday night as another strong cold front passes through our region. 
  • Sunday morning through Monday morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
    • Most of our area (including all of northeast Florida) will see a cold rain during much of the day Sunday. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s, then cool during the day. Rain totals will range from 0.25-0.75″.
    • Much of southeast Georgia will see a cold rain Sunday morning, with a brief window of opportunity for a rain/snow mix. Places near/north of Waycross and Blackshear may transition to all snow briefly as precipitation comes to an end.
    • Ground temperatures will be above-freezing, so accumulations will be LITTLE, if any. Likely 0.50″ of snow or less for places north of Waycross. A rain/snow mix for inland southeast Georgia may create some slush on the sides of the roads and a light coating on grassy areas. Little to no transportation impact in our viewing area is expected at this time.
    • Temperatures areawide will plummet Sunday night/Monday morning with another frost/freeze event to the coast. There will be several hours of drying Sunday afternoon/evening, so black ice is not a concern Monday morning.
  • Another inland frost/freeze event is expected Tuesday morning with a chilly afternoon in the 50s Tuesday.
  • 60s return Wednesday and Thursday with some rain late Thursday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing late. LOW: 46

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Cold rain, becoming breezy, brief rain/snow mix for inland SE GA. HIGH: 49 (cooling in the afternoon)

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Widespread AM frost/freeze, then sunny/breezy/cold. 27/53

TUESDAY: AM inland frost/freeze. Then mostly sunny/breezy/cool. 30/56

WEDNESDAY: AM inland frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 32/60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers. 44/65

FRIDAY: Morning showers. 45/60

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, January 17, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

