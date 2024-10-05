First Alert Weather: On and off wet weather through the weekend with an eye on the tropics next week

On-and-off showers and breezy conditions will linger through the weekend, with cooler temperatures and a watchful eye on potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

Saturday morning starts humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Onshore winds will keep the weather breezy at area beaches, but most areas will stay dry early, with just a few isolated showers making it inland during the morning hours. The onshore flow also brings a high risk for rip currents along area beaches, so be cautious if you’re heading out to the coast.

This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with periods of rain that will be heavy at times. It will be cooler with highs staying in the upper 70s to low 80s. If you’re planning on attending the Jaguars game, expect cloudy skies with off-and-on showers, and temperatures near 80 degrees.

THE TROPICS:

Kirk and Leslie remain far over the Atlantic and pose no threat to land.

We are closely watching the Gulf of Mexico as models suggest the potential for a tropical system to develop early next week.

The system could move toward Florida by Tuesday night into Wednesday, possibly near Tampa Bay.

Heavy rain may affect Jacksonville, NE Florida, and parts of SE Georgia midweek.

Stay up to date on the latest forecasts. More details are available in “Talking the Tropics with Mike.”

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers and breezy, especially at the beaches. High: 82

Partly to mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers and breezy, especially at the beaches. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds with showers at times. Low: 73

Clouds with showers at times. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers. High: 80

Mostly cloudy with periods of showers. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 82

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. TUESDAY: Showers likely. High: 79

Showers likely. WEDNESDAY: Windy with rain. High: 81

Windy with rain. THURSDAY: Breezy, becoming partly sunny and less humid. High: 81

Breezy, becoming partly sunny and less humid. FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 80

