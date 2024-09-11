First Alert Weather: On-and-off heavy rain and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a stagnant weather pattern: a stalled front, upper-level disturbances, and winds off the Atlantic will continue on-and-off rain and storms through Friday.

The threat for areas of flooding will continue with another 1-3 inches of rain into Saturday but local amounts are 5″+.

We finally trend less wet – but not completely dry – Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures at least stay mild for this time of year albeit humid with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

Hurricane Francine is making landfall on the Southeast Louisiana coast as a Cat. 1 – no impacts to Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga. Low pressure will develop east of Fl. by the weekend and may become a tropical system before moving into the Carolinas early next week.

T.D. #7 will stay far east over the open Atlantic. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Bands & areas of rain & showers, some heavy… breezy & “mild”.

TONIGHT: Evening rain then a few scattered showers overnight. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & a few afternoon t’storms. High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with evening showers, a t’storm… a scattered overnight shower. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms – heavy rain threat continues. High: 85

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. High: 84

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 86

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers . High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a widely scattered shower. High: 86

THE TROPICS: Francine hitting the SE Louisiana coast early this evening as Cat. 1 hurricane – no local impacts. Low pressure to develop east then northeast of Jax this weekend/early next week & may impact the Carolina’s but should help to dry out the local area some… t.d. #7 E. Atlantic stays far to the east.

