First Alert Weather: On-off showers and storms through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Winds have become onshore or off the Atlantic & will dominate our weather pattern through Saturday & Sunday

So, we will have showers & storm chances at just about any time, but especially overnight & in the morning for the beaches & coastal counties, including much of metro Jacksonville, then shifting more inland each afternoon. Some of the rain will be heavy at times.

The onshore winds will mean a higher rip current risk at area beaches & temps. That won’t be as hot during the day with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

The last NHC advisory has been issued on “Dexter” – it’s now a large ocean storm with no impact on any land areas

Low pressure is still forecast to develop offshore of the Carolinas but will fairly quickly turn northeast, moving away from the U.S. – no local impacts.

A tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic has long-term potential as it moves west-northwesterly, then turns more north over the central Atlantic.

Another wave will emerge off the coast of Africa & has long-term potential. A long way out, but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 74

Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 74 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy… scattered showers, a few t’storms shifting more inland in the afternoon. High: 88

Partly cloudy… scattered showers, a few t’storms shifting more inland in the afternoon. High: 88 FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 74

Partly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 74 SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with showers at times, a few inland afternoon storms. High: 89

Mix of sun & clouds with showers at times, a few inland afternoon storms. High: 89 SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with showers at times, a few inland afternoon storms 74/88

Mix of sun & clouds with showers at times, a few inland afternoon storms 74/88 MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, a t’storm. 75/91

Partly sunny with a few showers, a t’storm. 75/91 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 75/92

Partly sunny with a few showers. 75/92 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 75/92

Partly sunny with a few showers. 75/92 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 74/92

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️