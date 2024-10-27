First Alert Weather: Onshore winds and cooler temps blow in

The First Alert Weather Team reports another sunny & warm but beautiful day coming tomorrow.

Here is what you can expect in the upcoming days:

Onshore winds start to increase tonight

Temps will cool a bit below average tomorrow

Onshore winds continue every day this week

There’s a chance for some showers at times every day, but it won’t be much rain

The days with the best opportunity for rain will be Tuesday and Sunday

Trick-or-treating will be mild & dry

Georgia/Florida on Saturday will be mild

Tracking the Tropics:

There are no active storms

NHC has highlighted an area in the Caribbean for possible development

Some long-range forecasts don’t even develop a tropical system

Early indications keep this system away from the U.S. but we’ll track it

The next named storm is “Patty”

Here is your forecast for the rest of tonight and tomorrow morning:

TONIGHT: Becoming Breezy, Partly Cloudy. Low: 64

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Iso. Shower. High: 76

Here is your daily forecast:

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/81

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/81

HALLOWEEN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/80

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/81

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 64/80

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/80

