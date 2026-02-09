First Alert Weather: Patchy AM fog, Mild afternoons this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is above freezing area wide.

Skies will start off mostly cloudy before turning mostly sunny this afternoon.

The morning and afternoon commutes will be dry.

Tuesday-Friday will be mild with dry weather and highs in the 70s.

Drought continues to worsen, and the local wildfire risk continues as well.

No significant rain through at least the first half of the weekend.

A few showers and storms are possible Sunday.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy, then mostly sunny. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Patchy fog developing. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny and mild. 42/76

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy. A PM sprinkle is possible. 49/75

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. 52/71

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50/74

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50/73

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in ther afternoon. A few PM storms. 56/75

