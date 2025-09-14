FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pleasant Sunday weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday is mostly sunny and breezy, with a slight chance of a coastal shower and cooler temps by night.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning, temperatures are in the low 60s inland to mid-70s along the coast.

It is a dry Sunday morning except in far southeastern St. Johns County, where some pre-sunrise showers are moving ashore.

Most of our area will remain totally dry on Sunday, but a brief shower closer to the coast with the onshore wind can’t be ruled out.

With dry air and less wind on Sunday night, temperatures will be cooler. By Monday morning, upper 50s are possible in inland south Georgia and even rural inland north Florida, low-mid 60s along the I-95 corridor, and upper 60s to low 70s toward the beaches.

Highs remain steady in the middle to upper 80s this week with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, along with mostly dry weather.

The first day of fall is Monday, September 22.

TROPICS :

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic could gradually develop as it moves northwest. Early indications favor a path north of the Caribbean and well away from the United States.

The next name is Gabrielle.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy, with a brief shower. HGIH: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: Comfortable and cooler. LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. 62/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/86

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/86

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 69/89

