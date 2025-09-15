First Alert Weather: Pleasant temps, little rain, and more onshore wind

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another mostly sunny and breezy day, but pretty fantastic otherwise

Tonight’s comfortable inland with temperatures dropping to the low 60s

Onshore winds continue this week

Winds may let up a little mid-week before breezing up again by the weekend

We can’t rule out an isolated shower near & west of I-95 Monday afternoon

But it’s a largely dry day, and a largely dry week

Temperatures, both morning & afternoon, stay below average most of the week

Showers are trying to work their way back into the area by the weekend

Tropics:

A tropical wave in the East/Central Atlantic is tracking westward

This thing may indeed be the next depression or named storm

The next named storm will be “Gabrielle”

Long-range forecasts keep this system out over the ocean

It appears there is no tropical threat to Florida for the next week and potentially beyond

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 65

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 87

TUE: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 65/86

WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 67/86

THU: Partly Cloudy. 68/86

FRI: Partly Sunny. 68/87

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 69/89

SUN: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 70/88