Salary you need to live comfortably in Florida in 2025, according to study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re looking to live comfortably in Florida, a new study found you need to make over $97,000.

A study from SmartAsset shows what you would need to live a comfortable lifestyle in all 50 states.

“This means being able to afford hobbies, vacations, retirement savings, education funds, and the occasional emergency – in addition to necessities like housing, groceries, transportation, and medical expenses,” the study says.

A single adult would need to make $97,386 in Florida, according to the study. Florida ranked 22nd on this benchmark.

Meanwhile, a family of four in Florida would need a salary of $217,651 to live comfortably. In this benchmark, Florida ranks 31st.

In Georgia, income for a single person would need to be a bit higher. A single adult would need to make $99,590.

and a family of four would need an income of $210,829.

Hawaii is the most expensive state for a single adult to live comfortably, with an annual income needed of $124,467.

The full study can be found here.

