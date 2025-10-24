First Alert Weather: Pleasant, tracking rain next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another cool morning with widespread 40s inland.

Friday will be beautiful and breezy, with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures nearing 80.

We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday and an isolated shower on Sunday. But for the most part, the weekend looks great.

The chance of rain increases on Monday. And temperatures will dip down mid-week while we dry out again.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Melissa is still meandering in the Central Caribbean.

Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane near Jamaica this weekend. The storm will bring torrential rain, high winds and storm surge to Jamaica, Hispaniola and Cuba.

Impacts will last several days because the storm isn’t moving very quickly.

By Monday and Tuesday of next week, Melissa will turn to the north and lift away from Jamaica.

Long-range forecasts move Melissa over Cuba and the Bahamas and into the western Atlantic.

Given the current forecast, Melissa will not impact Florida or the U.S.

There are no other active storms.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy but Nice. High: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 59

SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 59/80

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/80

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 66/77

TUE: Partly Sunny. 64/76

WED: Partly Cloudy. 60/78

THU: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. 55/70

