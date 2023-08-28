First Alert Weather - Preparing for the Storm

Local

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV and Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

2023 hurricane season prediction CARIBBEAN SEA - SEPTEMBER 26: In this NASA handout image taken from the International Space Station, Hurricane Ian moves through the Caribbean Sea on September 26, 2022 just south of Cuba. The storm is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds. ( Photo by NASA via Getty Images /Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is underway June 1 - November 30. This year’s NOAA outlook for the season predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 5 to 9 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 1 to 4 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Southwest Florida is only months into the cleanup and recovery from a new record storm, as Hurricane Ian is responsible for more than $109 billion in damage.

104.5 WOKV and the First Alert Weather Team are committed to providing accurate, timely, responsible reporting throughout the six-month hurricane season. In order to help you prepare, we have partnered with emergency preparedness leaders from Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.

We have resources and important safety information in the WOKV Hurricane Guide. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh updates his Talking the Tropics blog every day during the Atlantic hurricane season.

