First Alert Weather: Quick moving showers and high tides continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads will be wet.

Today will feature scattered quick moving showers/downpours streaming in off the Atlantic.

Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph out of the east.

Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and a full moon phase tonight.

At least a shot of a few quick moving showers for the JAGs Monday Night Football game. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

The showers will turn more isolated tomorrow, and we are mainly dry on Wednesday.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave in the east Atlantic is likely to develop into the next named storm of the season (Jerry).

This currently poses no threat to land.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional downpours. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers. 71/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Dry. 69/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/84

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 69/78

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/80

