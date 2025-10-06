Local

First Alert Weather: Quick moving showers and high tides continue

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads will be wet.

  • Today will feature scattered quick moving showers/downpours streaming in off the Atlantic.
  • Highs will be in the lower 80s.
  • Winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph out of the east.
  • Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and a full moon phase tonight.
  • At least a shot of a few quick moving showers for the JAGs Monday Night Football game. Temperatures will be in the 70s.
  • The showers will turn more isolated tomorrow, and we are mainly dry on Wednesday.

TROPICS:

  • A tropical wave in the east Atlantic is likely to develop into the next named storm of the season (Jerry).
  • This currently poses no threat to land.

Tracking the Tropics: October 6, 2025 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional downpours. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers. 71/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Dry. 69/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/84

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 69/78

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/80

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 6, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

