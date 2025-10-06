First Alert Weather: Quick moving showers and high tides continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads will be wet.
- Today will feature scattered quick moving showers/downpours streaming in off the Atlantic.
- Highs will be in the lower 80s.
- Winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph out of the east.
- Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and a full moon phase tonight.
- At least a shot of a few quick moving showers for the JAGs Monday Night Football game. Temperatures will be in the 70s.
- The showers will turn more isolated tomorrow, and we are mainly dry on Wednesday.
TROPICS:
- A tropical wave in the east Atlantic is likely to develop into the next named storm of the season (Jerry).
- This currently poses no threat to land.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional downpours. HIGH: 82
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. LOW: 71
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers. 71/85
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Dry. 69/87
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/84
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 69/78
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/80
