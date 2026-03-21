Two from Lake City killed in motorcycle crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman from Lake City lost their lives in a crash in Lafayette County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and County Road 53, west of Mayo.

Troopers say a pickup truck pulling a boat went into the intersection from a stop sign.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At the same time, a motorcycle with two people on it was heading east on U.S. 27 and slammed into the boat being towed.

Both riders, a 64-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The two people in the pickup truck were not hurt.

FHP says the crash is still under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.