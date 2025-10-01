First Alert Weather: Rain chances slowly increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond:

A nice night ahead with clear skies inland and scattered clouds closer to the coast. Coastal lows will drop to the low to mid 70s vs. near 60 well inland from Lake City to Waycross. Lows across Duval County will range from the mid 60s over NW Duval to the low 70s at the beaches.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few showers developing as higher humidity returns. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Scattered showers Friday will increase through the weekend along with gusty winds off the ocean. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

TROPICS

Cat. 2 Imelda is making a beeline for Bermuda and will cross over or very near the island tonight before losing tropical characteristics over the NE Atlantic by Friday.

Humberto is no longer a tropical system, but rather a strong post-tropical low over the N. Atlantic.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69

Partly cloudy. Low: 69 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers developing. High: 81

Partly cloudy with a few showers developing. High: 81 THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 68

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 68 FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 82

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 82 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, breezy. 70/82

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, breezy. 70/82 SUNDAY: Clouds & showers, breezy. 72/80

Clouds & showers, breezy. 72/80 MONDAY: Cloudy & breezy with scattered showers. 70/82

Cloudy & breezy with scattered showers. 70/82 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/85

Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/85 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 69/85

