First Alert Weather: Rain and storms accompany summer-like temperatures

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is (finally) tracking some much-needed rain in parts of our area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

It didn’t rain everywhere Saturday afternoon, but there have been some localized downpours & storms

The highest rain amounts have been between a quarter & half inch

There may be some showers during the early morning hours on Sunday

Then another round of storms will pop up Sunday afternoon

The main timeframe looks to be between 1-7 PM

Like today, some spots will not see rain

Showers will be more isolated on Monday with the best chance being south of I-10

Tuesday & Wednesday look dry & very warm

If you miss on rain this weekend, there will be another chance

More opportunities for rain develop late week & into next weekend

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower, Partly Cloudy. Low: 67

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Warm, A Few Storms. High: 86

MON: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers South. 63/86

TUE: Partly Sunny. 61/87

WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 62/87

THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 66/88

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 66/85

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 66/84

