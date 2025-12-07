First Alert Weather: Rainy Sunday, two inches of much needed rain for some neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Light rain is falling across much of the area.

Heavier pockets of rain are right now from Waycross to Brunswick. But, periods of heavier rain will continue to shift south throughout the day (along I-10 through midday and then to our southern counties this evening).

Rain coverage will remain persistent along the I-10 corridor throughout the first half of the day with some breaks for the morning for St. Johns/ Putnam Co.

2-3 inches of rain will be likely for some in our area (including Jacksonville).

JAGS GAME: Have the rain gear. It will likely be raining throughout the duration of the game.

There will be some embedded thunderstorms to our south.

Temperatures are starting off the day in the low to mid 50s and will only climb to near 60 today.

A few showers will linger before the morning commute on Monday. From there, we dry out and stay cloudy until the evening. It’ll also turn breezy as cold air moves in.

Noticeably colder on Tuesday before warming up on Wednesday and the end of the week.

Another chance for rain on Friday with above average temperatures before cold air arrives for the weekend.

TODAY: Rain throughout the day. Heavy at times. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Rain continues. LOW: 55

MONDAY: An isolated shower early then mostly cloudy. Turning colder and breezy by the evening. HIGH: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and noticeably colder. 43/59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Warmer. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 49/69

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 57/75

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. 45/59

