First Alert Weather: Record high temps possible through midweek, storms possible Sunday and Thursday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- RIGHT NOW: Warm day across the area with temperatures in the upper 80s inland and mid to upper 70s at the beaches. A few isolated showers are popping up in Putnam County.
- TONIGHT: A warm and mostly dry evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s overnight. A few isolated showers inland (Putnam, Clay Co.). Sea fog will once again spread inland from the beaches tonight.
- Sunday will start off foggy and mild with temperatures in the low 60s. After the fog dissipates, we will see a mostly sunny sky with clouds increasing through the afternoon.
- Temperatures will remain near record levels on Sunday and in the upper 80s.
- Scattered storms will develop in SE Georgia around midday and continue through NE FL through the afternoon and into Sunday evening.
- Extreme drought conditions are in place across our entire area. We need the rain and will get another opportunity on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area.
- It’ll be noticeably cooler on Thursday and Friday with Friday AM starting off in the 50s and warming to the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm inland. Fog develops. Mild temperatures. LOW: 62
SUNDAY: Morning fog. Clouds increase through the day with scattered afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 87(Record 86-1974)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. 64/86 (Record: 88- 2024)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86
WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record 89-1967)
THURSDAY: Scattered storms develop by the afternoon. Turning noticeably cooler. 66/75
FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. 50/74
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 59/82
