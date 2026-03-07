First Alert Weather: Record high temps possible through midweek, storms possible Sunday and Thursday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Warm day across the area with temperatures in the upper 80s inland and mid to upper 70s at the beaches. A few isolated showers are popping up in Putnam County.

TONIGHT: A warm and mostly dry evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s overnight. A few isolated showers inland (Putnam, Clay Co.). Sea fog will once again spread inland from the beaches tonight.

Sunday will start off foggy and mild with temperatures in the low 60s. After the fog dissipates, we will see a mostly sunny sky with clouds increasing through the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain near record levels on Sunday and in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will develop in SE Georgia around midday and continue through NE FL through the afternoon and into Sunday evening.

Extreme drought conditions are in place across our entire area. We need the rain and will get another opportunity on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area.

It’ll be noticeably cooler on Thursday and Friday with Friday AM starting off in the 50s and warming to the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm inland. Fog develops. Mild temperatures. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Morning fog. Clouds increase through the day with scattered afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 87(Record 86-1974)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. 64/86 (Record: 88- 2024)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record 89-1967)

THURSDAY: Scattered storms develop by the afternoon. Turning noticeably cooler. 66/75

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. 50/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 59/82

