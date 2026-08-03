First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers and storms today

Overall, a wet Monday is underway for many neighborhoods.

This morning is partly cloudy and damp after several rounds of rain yesterday.

More showers are approaching our area from the west early this morning, first reaching the I-75 corridor before sunrise.

Through and after sunrise, additional showers and thunderstorms are likely across parts of our area, including the I-95 corridor later this morning.

A lull in activity is likely this afternoon, though a few areas of showers and storms will remain possible into this evening.

Rain will be very heavy in some areas with localized flooding not out of the question, though all of this is beneficial given the ongoing drought.

Temperatures won’t be as hot today due to clouds and rain, topping out mainly in the middle and upper 80s.

Temperatures increase slightly for the rest of this week with more dry hours, though some rain and storm activity remains possible each day.

TROPICS: Nothing.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 76/90

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 74/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/91

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