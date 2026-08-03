First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers and storms today

Overall, a wet Monday is underway for many neighborhoods.
- This morning is partly cloudy and damp after several rounds of rain yesterday.
- More showers are approaching our area from the west early this morning, first reaching the I-75 corridor before sunrise.
- Through and after sunrise, additional showers and thunderstorms are likely across parts of our area, including the I-95 corridor later this morning.
- A lull in activity is likely this afternoon, though a few areas of showers and storms will remain possible into this evening.
- Rain will be very heavy in some areas with localized flooding not out of the question, though all of this is beneficial given the ongoing drought.
- Temperatures won’t be as hot today due to clouds and rain, topping out mainly in the middle and upper 80s.
- Temperatures increase slightly for the rest of this week with more dry hours, though some rain and storm activity remains possible each day.
TROPICS: Nothing.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 74
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/90
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 76/90
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/92
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 74/91
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/91
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