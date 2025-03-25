FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Se acercan días de primavera cálidos y secos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Esta mañana las temperaturas son suaves, entre los 50 y 60 grados.

La visibilidad local es buena y la niebla se encuentra bastante al oeste de la región.

Hoy tendremos cielos mayormente soleados y temperaturas cálidas, cerca de los 80 grados por la tarde.

Mañana tendremos temperaturas aún más cálidas antes de una breve bajada de temperaturas el jueves, que rondará los 70 grados

Se esperan muy pocas lluvias durante la próxima semana.

HOY: Mayormente soleado y cálido. MÁXIMO 79 grados

ESTA NOCHE: Mayormente despejado y fresco. MÍNIMO: 56 grados

JUEVES: Soleado, ventoso, y fresco. 53/75

VIERNES: Mayormente soleado 52/77

SÁBADO: Parcialmente soleado 58/81

DOMINGO: Parcialmente soleado y cálido, lluvias por la tarde 60/83

LUNES: Parcialmente nublado y cálido y lluvias aisladas 62/85

Traducido al español por Aleny Villa.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️