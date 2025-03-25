FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Se acercan días de primavera cálidos y secos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Esta mañana las temperaturas son suaves, entre los 50 y 60 grados.
- La visibilidad local es buena y la niebla se encuentra bastante al oeste de la región.
- Hoy tendremos cielos mayormente soleados y temperaturas cálidas, cerca de los 80 grados por la tarde.
- Mañana tendremos temperaturas aún más cálidas antes de una breve bajada de temperaturas el jueves, que rondará los 70 grados
- Se esperan muy pocas lluvias durante la próxima semana.
HOY: Mayormente soleado y cálido. MÁXIMO 79 grados
ESTA NOCHE: Mayormente despejado y fresco. MÍNIMO: 56 grados
JUEVES: Soleado, ventoso, y fresco. 53/75
VIERNES: Mayormente soleado 52/77
SÁBADO: Parcialmente soleado 58/81
DOMINGO: Parcialmente soleado y cálido, lluvias por la tarde 60/83
LUNES: Parcialmente nublado y cálido y lluvias aisladas 62/85
Traducido al español por Aleny Villa.
