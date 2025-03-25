Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Se acercan días de primavera cálidos y secos

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Esta mañana las temperaturas son suaves, entre los 50 y 60 grados.

  • La visibilidad local es buena y la niebla se encuentra bastante al oeste de la región.
  • Hoy tendremos cielos mayormente soleados y temperaturas cálidas, cerca de los 80 grados por la tarde.
  • Mañana tendremos temperaturas aún más cálidas antes de una breve bajada de temperaturas el jueves, que rondará los 70 grados
  • Se esperan muy pocas lluvias durante la próxima semana.

HOY: Mayormente soleado y cálido. MÁXIMO 79 grados

ESTA NOCHE: Mayormente despejado y fresco. MÍNIMO: 56 grados

JUEVES: Soleado, ventoso, y fresco. 53/75

VIERNES: Mayormente soleado 52/77

SÁBADO: Parcialmente soleado 58/81

DOMINGO: Parcialmente soleado y cálido, lluvias por la tarde 60/83

LUNES: Parcialmente nublado y cálido y lluvias aisladas 62/85

Traducido al español por Aleny Villa.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read