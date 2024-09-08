First Alert Weather: Showers and dreary weather roll right into the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’ve already had heavy rain and storms in the area on Sunday.

Portions of the Jax Metro saw 1-2″ of rain midday and early afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., rain is focused south of I-10. But that rain continues to push eastward toward the ocean.

We can’t rule out at least isolated showers this evening and overnight.

Clouds and rain stick around Monday, near the coast in the morning and moving toward I-95 midday/afternoon.

The week stays fairly cloudy, humid and wet – widespread flooding threat looks low.

There may be some local “aggravation” if rain gets heavy over spots that have already flooded.

We may finally see more in terms of sunshine next weekend, but there will still be some rain.

The early forecast for the Jags home opener on Sunday is partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers.

As for the tropics, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is tracking toward the Northern Gulf Coast.

It’s forecasted to become “Francine” the next named storm – and even a hurricane before landfall on Wednesday.

There are two other areas to watch in the Central Atlantic long term.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid, Isolated Showers. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Scattered Showers. High: 82

TUE: Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 72/82

WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 71/83

THU: Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 73/84

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 72/85

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/86

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers.

