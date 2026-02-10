First Alert Weather: Some morning fog, Warm afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some morning fog that will burn off by 8-9 a.m.

Skies will start off mostly cloudy before turning mostly sunny by late morning.

The morning and afternoon commutes will be dry.

Tomorrow will see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

An isolated sprinkle is possible in SE Georgia on Wednesday as a front approaches.

We are briefly “cooler” in the lower 70s on Thursday.

Drought continues to worsen, and the local wildfire risk continues as well.

No significant rain through at least the first half of the weekend.

A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/Early Monday.

TODAY: Some AM fog. Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Patchy fog developing. LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy. A SE Georgia sprinkle is possible. 49/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. 52/71

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 50/74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Late day showers and storms extending overnight. 56/81 (Record: 83 - 2001)

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 10, 2026

