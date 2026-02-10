First Alert Weather: Some morning fog, Warm afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some morning fog that will burn off by 8-9 a.m.
- Skies will start off mostly cloudy before turning mostly sunny by late morning.
- The morning and afternoon commutes will be dry.
- Tomorrow will see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
- An isolated sprinkle is possible in SE Georgia on Wednesday as a front approaches.
- We are briefly “cooler” in the lower 70s on Thursday.
- Drought continues to worsen, and the local wildfire risk continues as well.
- No significant rain through at least the first half of the weekend.
- A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/Early Monday.
TODAY: Some AM fog. Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Patchy fog developing. LOW: 49
WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy. A SE Georgia sprinkle is possible. 49/78
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. 52/71
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 50/74
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Late day showers and storms extending overnight. 56/81 (Record: 83 - 2001)
