First Alert Weather: Some morning fog, Warm afternoon

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some morning fog that will burn off by 8-9 a.m.

  • Skies will start off mostly cloudy before turning mostly sunny by late morning.
  • The morning and afternoon commutes will be dry.
  • Tomorrow will see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
  • An isolated sprinkle is possible in SE Georgia on Wednesday as a front approaches.
  • We are briefly “cooler” in the lower 70s on Thursday.
  • Drought continues to worsen, and the local wildfire risk continues as well.
  • No significant rain through at least the first half of the weekend.
    • A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/Early Monday.

TODAY: Some AM fog. Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Patchy fog developing. LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy. A SE Georgia sprinkle is possible. 49/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. 52/71

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 50/74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Late day showers and storms extending overnight. 56/81 (Record: 83 - 2001)

First Alert 7 Day Forecast

