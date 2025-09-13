Local

First Alert Weather: Stagnant weather pattern with breezy winds and pleasant temps

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Breezy and warm conditions on Saturday
  • Isolated showers have streamed onshore earlier this morning, mainly south of I-10
  • Most neighborhoods stay dry this evening & tonight
  • There may be an isolated shower or two that moves ashore overnight & Sunday morning
  • Sunday’s a lot like today with breezy winds, a mix of clouds and sun, and isolated showers
  • The weather pattern really doesn’t change much through mid-week next week
  • We’ll see comfortable morning temps in the 60s each day
  • Daytime highs continue below average in the mid-80s as well, so it still won’t be too hot
  • There are hints of a slight warming trend by late week next week
  • The weather looks largely dry with little to no meaningful rain in sight

Tropics:

  • A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic is headed westbound into the open ocean
  • Some development may occur mid-week next week
  • This thing could become the next named storm
  • But early indications turn this thing north and keep it out to sea - we’ll track it
  • There is no current threat to Florida or the U.S. and that won’t change for at least a week, potentially longer

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Coastal Shower. Low: 68
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 84
  • MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 65/87
  • TUE: Partly Sunny. 65/86
  • WED: Same. 67/86
  • THU: Yep. 68/86
  • FRI: Again. 68/87
  • SAT: One more time. 69/89
