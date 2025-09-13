First Alert Weather: Stagnant weather pattern with breezy winds and pleasant temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Breezy and warm conditions on Saturday

Isolated showers have streamed onshore earlier this morning, mainly south of I-10

Most neighborhoods stay dry this evening & tonight

There may be an isolated shower or two that moves ashore overnight & Sunday morning

Sunday’s a lot like today with breezy winds, a mix of clouds and sun, and isolated showers

The weather pattern really doesn’t change much through mid-week next week

We’ll see comfortable morning temps in the 60s each day

Daytime highs continue below average in the mid-80s as well, so it still won’t be too hot

There are hints of a slight warming trend by late week next week

The weather looks largely dry with little to no meaningful rain in sight

Tropics:

A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic is headed westbound into the open ocean

Some development may occur mid-week next week

This thing could become the next named storm

But early indications turn this thing north and keep it out to sea - we’ll track it

There is no current threat to Florida or the U.S. and that won’t change for at least a week, potentially longer

