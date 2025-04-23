First Alert Weather: Staying dry and warm in the Jacksonville area

The First Alert Weather Team said warm days and mild nights are set to continue for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what you can expect:

Little chance for much rain of consequence through the weekend -- only a few isolated inland showers or a brief thunderstorm.

The wildfire risk continues to increase.

There are somewhat higher rain chances for Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland showers. High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. 65/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower or t’storm. 65/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 66/84

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/84

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

