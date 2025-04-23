Local

First Alert Weather: Staying dry and warm in the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The First Alert Weather Team said warm days and mild nights are set to continue for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Little chance for much rain of consequence through the weekend -- only a few isolated inland showers or a brief thunderstorm.
  • The wildfire risk continues to increase.
  • There are somewhat higher rain chances for Monday.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland showers. High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. 65/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower or t’storm. 65/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 66/84

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/84

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
EverBank

Most Read