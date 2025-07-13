Local

First Alert Weather: Storms each day while we track the tropics

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s another stormy afternoon, especially near I-95 and the beaches
  • Some spots from Jax Beach to St. Aug and even down in Putnam County have 1-2″ of rain today
  • Some neighborhoods are pushing half a foot of rain this week!
  • A few isolated showers/storms may linger north & west of Jax before sunset 
  • Winds turn northeasterly on Monday, and rain/storms will push farther inland later in the day
  • Onshore winds continue through Wednesday, focusing the heaviest rain & storms out toward I-75
  • A weak low-pressure will be moving over the local area in the first half of this week
  • This low then drifts into the NE Gulf with low chances of developing into a tropical system
  • This pattern will help guide showers & storms farther inland each day
  • The heaviest rain will be between I-75 and the Gulf Coast
  • There will still be showers & storms near the beaches & I-95, but it just won’t be as much
  • The winds turn offshore by Friday, cranking our temps back up

TROPICS:

  • The First Alert Weather Team is tracking low pressure drifting into the NE Gulf this week
  • This does not appear to be a significant system
  • Potential local impacts - if you can call them that - are detailed above
  • The next named storm will be “Dexter”

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, July 13 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 73
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 94
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms Shifting Inland. 74/90
  • WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Inland Storms. 74/92
  • THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Inland Storms. 73/92
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. 74/95
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/96
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, July 13 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

