First Alert Weather: Storms each day while we track the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another stormy afternoon, especially near I-95 and the beaches

Some spots from Jax Beach to St. Aug and even down in Putnam County have 1-2″ of rain today

Some neighborhoods are pushing half a foot of rain this week!

A few isolated showers/storms may linger north & west of Jax before sunset

Winds turn northeasterly on Monday, and rain/storms will push farther inland later in the day

Onshore winds continue through Wednesday, focusing the heaviest rain & storms out toward I-75

A weak low-pressure will be moving over the local area in the first half of this week

This low then drifts into the NE Gulf with low chances of developing into a tropical system

This pattern will help guide showers & storms farther inland each day

The heaviest rain will be between I-75 and the Gulf Coast

There will still be showers & storms near the beaches & I-95, but it just won’t be as much

The winds turn offshore by Friday, cranking our temps back up

TROPICS:

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking low pressure drifting into the NE Gulf this week

This does not appear to be a significant system

Potential local impacts - if you can call them that - are detailed above

The next named storm will be “Dexter”

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 94

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms Shifting Inland. 74/90

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Inland Storms. 74/92

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Inland Storms. 73/92

FRI: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. 74/95

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/96

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

